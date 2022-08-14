An FBI report (Federal Bureau Investigation) concluded that actor Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger of the gun he used to shoot the film Rust in 2021. The accident in set of filming resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and left director Joel Souza injured. The information is from the website ABC News.

Baldwin had previously said he did not fire the weapon. According to the report, the revolver could not have fired without the trigger being pulled. The actor claims he believes he is handling a gun without live ammunition.

The case continues to be treated as an accident.

“Death was caused by a gunshot wound to the chest. Analysis of available law enforcement reports showed no convincing demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set.“, the report said. “Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the form of death is best classified as an accident.”

The film was being filmed in Santa Fe, capital of the US state of New Mexico. In addition to starring in the feature, Baldwin is also a producer on the film. In a statement (intact – 224 KB) of October 6, the New Mexico Film Office said production would employ 327 people from New Mexico.

State authorities fined nearly US$140,000 (R$714,200 at current prices) Rustincluding Baldwin, for breaching security protocols.



