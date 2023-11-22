FBI: car explosion on a bridge on the US-Canada border is classified as an accident

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has completed its investigation into the car bombing on the Rainbow Bridge on the US-Canada border. The press service of the department reported this on the social network X.

No explosives were found at the scene of the incident, and no links to terrorism were identified. The case has been turned over to Niagara Falls local police and the incident is being classified as a traffic accident.

Earlier, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said that American authorities see no indication that the car explosion on the Rainbow Bridge on the border with Canada was a terrorist attack.

A car exploded on the bridge over Niagara Falls between the United States and Canada on Wednesday, November 22. The investigation into the incident is being coordinated by the FBI along with local and federal law enforcement agencies. Two casualties were reported, and a border guard was also injured.