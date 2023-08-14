An FBI commission, the United States federal police, arrived in Ecuador to coordinate support for the investigation into the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, killed by hired assassins on Wednesday (9), after having led a political rally in Quito. .

The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, announced this information at a press conference in which he gave details on the progress of the investigation into the murder of the candidate, one of the eight registered for the elections next Sunday, August 20th.

The FBI commission “got in touch with the national police” and, in the next few hours, there will be a “tripartite” meeting with the Attorney General’s Office, responsible for investigating the case, said Zapata.

The minister added that this meeting will determine “the scope of collaboration and support” that the FBI will give to the investigation of the crime, whose participation was requested by the Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso.

Zapata commented that, if so defined by the Attorney General’s Office, the FBI could support the “exploitation” or extraction of information contained in several cell phones seized during the first police actions after the shooting against the presidential candidate.

The minister also did not rule out the possibility of requesting the cooperation of other foreign bodies, such as the Colombian police, since the six suspects detained for the crime are Colombian.

In fact, the authorities in Colombia handed over to the Ecuadorian authorities information related to the six detainees, as well as another person of that nationality who was killed after the shooting and who is accused of firing the shots at Villavicencio.

“International collaboration is never ruled out”, and even more so with Colombia, with which there is close cooperation due to the fact that they share a border, added Zapata.

The general commander of the police, Fausto Salinas, who accompanied Zapata at the press conference, recalled that, after the Villavicencio crime, late Wednesday afternoon, they coordinated with neighboring authorities to alert them to the possible passage of any suspicious person from Ecuador.