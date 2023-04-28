FBI Director Ray says China has 50 times more hackers than the US

US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray said China has 50 times more hackers working for the country’s government, reports TASS.

“If each of the FBI “cyber agents” and “intelligence analysts” deals exclusively with the Chinese cyber threat, and only China, there will still be more Chinese hackers than the FBI “cyber personnel” at the rate of at least 50 to 1,” he said.

The head of the FBI stressed that the scale of the cyber threat emanating from China exceeds the scale of other major countries combined. According to Ray, Chinese hackers managed to steal the largest amount of data than this or that state could do.

He added that in addition to China, the biggest threat in cyberspace comes from Russia, Iran and North Korea.

