Jordan Asks FBI Director Wray to Report Trump Campaign Hack

The Chairman of the Judiciary Committee of the US House of Representatives, Jim Jordan, wrote a letter to the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray, asking for an account of the alleged attack by Iranian hackers on the campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Donald Trump. The congressman published the text of the letter on his page on a social network. X.

“Iran’s actions raise serious concerns about foreign election interference aimed at supporting the campaigns of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. We are writing to ask for information on this important matter,” Jordan wrote.

The congressman noted that none of the publications that allegedly received documents from Iran have yet confirmed this fact. In this regard, Jordan asks to disclose the information that the hackers allegedly received from the Trump campaign.

Earlier, the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Agency issued a joint statement accusing Iranian hackers of stealing internal documents from the campaign headquarters of US presidential candidate Donald Trump and sending them to media outlets and individuals associated with current US leader Joe Biden.