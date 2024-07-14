Sunday, July 14, 2024, 07:33











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The shooting of former President Donald Trump during his rally on Saturday (early morning in Spain) is being investigated as an “attempted murder,” the FBI has said. Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh office, said the attacker and an attendee at the event were killed and two other spectators were injured.

“The FBI has assumed the role of lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred today in Butler, Pennsylvania,” the agent said.

The shooting sparked panic among Trump supporters gathered in the area. Several witnesses said they alerted police after seeing a man on the sloping roof of a building before the attack. The man is believed to have acted alone. Police say they responded to a series of reports of “suspicious activity” but have not given further details.