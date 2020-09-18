WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Russia is interfering again massively in the US presidential election campaign, according to FBI boss Christopher Wray. It is specifically about the Democratic candidate against the President Donald TrumpTo “vilify” Joe Biden, Wray said Thursday in a US Congress hearing.

“We are seeing very, very active efforts by the Russians to influence our 2020 elections,” Wray said. They also tried to sow “division and discord”. According to the US secret services, this was also an approach of campaigns carried out by Russia before the 2016 presidential election

– no direct attacks on the election infrastructure were found,

said the FBI director. The Russian government had always denied the allegations.

The representatives in the Homeland Security Committee of the House of Representatives also asked Wray intensively about the so-called anti-fascist movement, which Trump portrays in his election campaign as a central danger and driving force behind the riots in American cities. The Republicans asked their questions to confirm this assessment, the Democrats cast them into doubt. Wray said that from the FBI’s point of view, Antifa was more of a movement than an organization – indirectly contradicting what the president said. At the same time, he also emphasized that the federal police were investigating suspected extremism against individuals who identified with the Antifa./so/DP/fba