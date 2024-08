Republican White House candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Pennsylvania on Monday. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, agencies of the United States government, released a statement on Monday (19) in which they blamed Iran for cyberattacks targeting both the campaign of Republican Donald Trump and that of Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (who replaced the current president in the presidential race in July) for the November election.

According to information from the Associated Press, these actions are aimed at spreading internal disagreements in the country and compromising “the ability of any US administration to pursue a foreign policy at odds” with Tehran’s interests.

“We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, specifically involving influence operations targeting the American public and cyber operations targeting presidential campaigns,” the statement said.

“Such activities, including theft [de informações] and leaks, are intended to influence the U.S. electoral process. It is important to note that this approach is not new. Iran and Russia have employed these tactics not only in the United States during this and previous federal election cycles, but also in other countries around the world,” the U.S. federal agencies added.

Iran’s mission to the UN denied the allegations and said the United States would have to present evidence to support them.

Last week, the FBI said it was investigating Iranian cyberattacks on the presidential campaigns of both major US parties, after Trump’s team reported the hacking of internal communications.