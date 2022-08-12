WP: The FBI was looking for documents related to nuclear weapons at the estate of former US President Trump

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at the estate of former US President Donald Trump in Florida was looking for, among other things, classified documents related to nuclear weapons. About it writes The Washington Post, citing sources.

According to the publication, materials on nuclear weapons are particularly sensitive and are usually available to a limited circle of government officials. This type of search highlights the authorities’ concerns about the information being sought.

A former U.S. Justice Department official said the type of top-secret information described by people familiar with the investigation would force U.S. authorities to recover confidential documents as soon as possible. According to experts, their leak could cause serious damage to US security.

On August 9, Donald Trump announced searches at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. About a hundred FBI agents took part in the search. According to the politician, it is connected with the possible participation of Trump in the 2024 elections.