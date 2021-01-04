Democratic Congressmen Ted Liu and Kathleen Rice asked FBI Chief Christopher Ray to open a criminal investigation against incumbent President Donald Trump. Liu wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

According to politicians, Trump was involved in incitement to commit a number of election crimes or conspiracy to commit them. “We ask you to immediately start a criminal investigation against the president,” the letter says.

Congressmen sent a request after the disclosure of Trump’s conversation by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The politicians cited provisions from US law, along with excerpts from the telephone conversation, which should indicate violations.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that Donald Trump called on Brad Raffensperger to recount the votes in one of the key US states in the presidential election in his favor. “I just want to find 11,780 votes because we won,” the newspaper quoted the president.

On November 3, 2020, the next presidential elections were held in the United States. The counting of votes and the proceedings on this issue are still ongoing. According to the media, Biden received the necessary number of electoral votes to win, thus surpassing the current American leader Donald Trump. The democrat has already proclaimed himself the elected president of the United States. Trump, in turn, said that Biden was quick to call himself the country’s new leader.