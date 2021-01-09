Democrats want to initiate the impeachment of Trump on Monday

After the storm on the Capitol, the Democratic Party in the USA wants to pave the way for impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump on Monday. Trump could be disempowered before he will hand over the office to his successor Joe Biden on January 20 anyway.

Democratic MP Ted Lieu said on Saturday that his party would initiate the process at the beginning of the week. Earlier, House Chairwoman Nancy Pelosi said Trump had done something so serious that it should be prosecuted.

It seems questionable that the Democrats’ drive to impeach them before Trump’s regular resignation on January 20 will be successful. The Senate, which is still dominated by Trump’s Republicans, would have to be involved in such a process. But he has a break from meetings until January 19 and has already stood behind Trump in such a process.

A second impeachment trial against Trump would still be a historic moment. Never in US history has a president faced such a procedure twice. Against Trump, the Democrats had already initiated an impeachment on another matter at the end of 2019 because of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate acquitted the Republican in February 2020.

The broadcaster MSNBC had already reported on Friday that the Democrats would accuse Trump of inciting an uprising. He had deliberately made statements encouraging imminent lawless behavior at the Capitol.

A vote in the House of Representatives could take place during the coming week. But the Senate is responsible for a conviction. Here the Democrats are dependent on the support of the Republicans because they alone cannot get the necessary two-thirds majority of the vote. While the chances of success were slim from the start with the first attempt in 2020, it could look different this time. Since the storm on the Capitol on Wednesday, numerous close confidants moved away from Trump. (Reuters)