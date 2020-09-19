The violent extremism of white supremacists constitutes the greatest threat of national terrorism in the United States, warned FBI Director Christopher Wray. In his testimony on Thursday before the House National Security Committee, Wray also warned of Russia’s active interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

According to his testimony, white supremacists have carried out the deadliest attacks on American soil in recent years. Racially motivated violent extremism is particularly apparent in neo-Nazi groups such as the Atomwaffen Division and the Base, some of whose violent members have been arrested by the agency. The FBI, which investigates an average of 1,000 cases of domestic terrorism a year, has made about 120 arrests for this concept so far this year.

The agency’s director also warned that Russia is currently conducting an interference campaign with a constant stream of disinformation aimed at undermining Democrat Joe Biden, as well as the confidence of Americans in the electoral process. According to Wray, the agency has witnessed “very active efforts by Russians” to influence the 2020 elections by exerting “evil external influence”, through social media and other means with the aim of creating division and discord.

The FBI director noted that Moscow is trying to undermine what it sees as the anti-Russian American ‘establishment’, especially to denigrate Joe Biden, whom Moscow perceives as an opponent for his role in the Obama administration’s policies on Ukraine and his support for the opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Microsoft Notice



Wray assured the committee that the FBI is committed to blocking interference efforts in this year’s election. His testimony follows an Aug. 7 warning from the director of the National Center for Counterintelligence and Security, William Evanina, about attempts by Russia, China and Iran to interfere in the 2020 elections in November.

Last week Microsoft issued a warning about cyberattacks by Russian military intelligence operatives against members and political consultants of the Democratic and Republican campaigns. Microsoft also warned about attacks by Chinese hackers on the private emails of members of Biden’s campaign staff. The committee noted the absence of Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf, who was ordered to testify but did not appear, defying a subpoena from Congress.