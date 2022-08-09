100 FBI agents spent nine hours searching Trump’s Florida home for documents from the White House

Employees of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday, August 8, searched the Mar-a-Lago estate of former US President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, it lasted nine hours. The former head of state himself said this Reuters.

After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate. Donald Trump ex-President of the USA

The politician linked the search to his possible participation in the 2024 elections. In July, he said that he had decided to run for the presidency, but declined to disclose his choice, only expressing confidence in victory. According to him, he is still considering when to announce his decision – before or after the fall midterm elections to Congress.

Search details

According to The New York Times, FBI agents may have searched Trump’s estate for documents he took with him from the White House when he left office. We are talking about boxes with “a lot of sheets of secret documents.” It is not specified which questions they concern.

It is noted that the search took place in the morning at Trump’s office and residential premises, where the ex-head of state stays during his stay in this residence. Trump, in a statement, claims that FBI officers continue to work on his estate. The ex-president of the United States himself was not at the estate at the time of the search, Politico writes, at that time he was in the Trump Tower in New York.

NewsNation, citing sources familiar with the details, clarifies that the search at the Trump estate lasted from approximately 9:00 (16:00 Monday Moscow time) to 18:30 (01:30 Tuesday Moscow time) in the presence of three lawyers for the former president. An eyewitness told the New York Post that at least 100 FBI agents took part in the search, and “the staff was horrified.”

According to NBC, the FBI notified the Secret Service in advance of the search and its employees, who continue to protect Trump, provided them with the necessary assistance by letting them into the estate.

According to US presidential administration official Joe Biden, the White House was not notified of the search at the Trump estate. CNN.

Reaction and possible consequences

Donald Trump’s son Eric linked the raids to a US Department of Justice investigation at the request of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

They ransacked it without notice, gutted the office, the cabinets, the safe, though they didn’t find anything. And where does it come from? From the national archives? Eric Trump son of Donald Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis condemned the raid on Trump’s estate and called the United States a “banana republic.”

The raid on Mar-a-Lago is another escalation in the use of federal agencies as weapons against political opponents of the regime, while people like Hunter Biden are treated with ceremony… Banana Republic Ron DeSantis Governor of Florida

Lawyer Mark Elias, head of the legal department at Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign headquarters, believes that the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s mishandling of archival documents could become an obstacle if he decides to run for president in 2024. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

The lawyer pointed to the norm of American law, according to which a person who damages, destroys, forges or conceals documents in his possession “should be deprived of his post, and also deprived of the opportunity to hold posts in the United States.”