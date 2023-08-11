Incidents of political violence have increased in the United States in the last five years. The start date of this trend is located in 2016, around the first candidacy of Donald Trump for the presidency, according to the comparison of databases of incidents related to domestic terrorism between 1970 and 2020. But since the assault on the Capitol in January 2021 the index has multiplied exponentially, with 213 cases registered by the Reuters agency. The US is dealing today with the largest and most sustained increase in political violence since the 1970s.

This type of violence, a correlate of the growing polarization of the country, has cost the lives of 40 people, according to Reuters. The manifestations of this tension are very varied, but few are so cinematographic like the death on Wednesday of a man shot by the FBI when a patrol tried to stop him and search his house, after being accused of threatening President Joe Biden. It happened in Provo (Utah), a few hours before the president participated in a campaign event in the nearby city of Salt Lake City. The individual, Craig D. Robertson, 75, was armed and had also threatened to shoot other elected officials, including Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who indicted Donald Trump in April for the stormy daniels case. The accusation against Robertson had been formulated the day before in the Salt Lake City court, hence the intervention of the FBI.

The case of Utah illustrates how, specifically since 2020, after Trump lost the elections and denounced a non-existent electoral fraud that culminated in the attack on the Capitol —which has cost him the third indictment in four months—, the normalization of violence as a weapon politics is a growing reality. In an Ipsos poll for Reuters conducted in May of nearly 4,500 registered voters, about 20% of respondents, both Democrats and Republicans, considered violence “acceptable” if it is committed “to achieve my idea of ​​a better society.” In another survey carried out between March and April, 65% of the participants nevertheless expressed their concern “for acts of violence committed for political beliefs.”

Deadly brawls over individual discussions, organized attacks, such as those suffered by numerous poll workers after the 2020 presidential elections; shootings, such as two in the city of Portland, one between Trump supporters and supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement and another at the hands of an ultra-rightist who injured five protesters calling for social justice… The hydra of violence adapts to places and the circumstances, to which the widespread circulation of arms in the country is not at all unrelated. Politically motivated mass murders have claimed 24 lives in this period, including those in the Buffalo (New York) shooting, in which a white supremacist killed 10 supermarket customers in May 2022, all of them black, after publishing a manifesto in favor of race war on networks.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress in September 2021 that the assault on the Capitol was not an isolated event and that “the problem of domestic terrorism has been spreading across the country for several years.” This is confirmed by the records, since 2014, with exponential growth, especially pronounced in 2020 and 2021. After the search of Mar-a-Lago, the Trump mansion in Florida where the classified documents that he took from the White House were found Wray himself denounced an avalanche of threats to the agency.

About two-thirds of the politically violent incidents documented by the Reuters investigation were lone assaults or clashes between rival groups at public events, called to protest police action, abortion rights and the rights of transgender people, that is, transgender people. more topics hot of the Republican argument to attack the Democrats and, by extension, everything that sounds like woke. The rest of the incidents resulted in material damage, often during protests, and generally attributed by the police to left-wing militants.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Since the assassinations of the two Kennedy brothers in the 1960s, political violence has increased for almost a decade, with almost half a thousand cases during the 1970s, mostly attacks by radical leftists against government buildings as political pressure. In the 1980s it was a relatively rare phenomenon, and a decade later there were serious spikes, such as the 1995 Oklahoma bombing, which killed 168 people, the worst act of domestic terrorism in the country according to the FBI. Trump’s leap into the political arena in 2016 marked a new milestone, but unlike in the 1970s, when attackers’ purpose was to pressure politicians, violence in the Trump era comes from the right and has gotten personal: the objective is the rival, the antagonist, the one who thinks differently. Of the 14 deadly political attacks since the Capitol riot documented by Reuters, 13 were perpetrators from the right.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.