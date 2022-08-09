Former US President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-A-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. Although the exact causes of the operation are not known, the former White House tenant was being investigated for having classified files on his property.

This Monday, FBI agents raided the house of former United States President Donald Trump, located in Palm Beach, Florida. “A lot of FBI agents were at Mar-A-Lago, they even broke into my safe,” the former president said.

A source assured that the United States Department of Justice launched an investigation in April against Trump for the elimination of the official presidential records of his mandate, which could be housed in his property in the state of Florida.

“After working and cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” Trump said in a statement, without elaborating on why the operation was carried out.

The National Archives and Records Administration of that country notified Congress in February that they had recovered some 15 boxes of White House documents that were in the Trump house, some of which contained classified materials.

At the time, the House Oversight Committee announced that it was opening an investigation into the former president’s actions and asked for additional information. Trump said he agreed to return some of the records, calling it “an ordinary process.”

News in development…