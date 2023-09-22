GOVERNMENT: FAZZOLARI, ‘CONTE’S DISPLACED ATTACKS ON MELONS, HIS LOW-LEVEL OPPOSITION’

Every day we witness Giuseppe Conte’s disorderly attacks against Giorgia Meloni. The mister’s last outing ‘freely’ was to say that during his stay at Palazzo Chigi, he did not bring ‘friends and relatives’, also mentioning Francesco Lollobrigida and Arianna Meloni. The low level with which Giuseppe Conte is conducting his opposition, made up of constant personal insults and falsehoods, is embarrassing for him, but encouraging for us. Certain tones and certain arguments are used – involving emotions, for example – when there are no serious political arguments”. This is what Giovanbattista Fazzolari, undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for the implementation of the programme, writes on the social profiles of Brothers of Italy.

“We presented an effective and uncompromising opposition to the Conte governments, without ever using arguments of this kind, because it was enough to underline his political failures, his ineptitude. Conte, evidently, has nothing to reproach the Government from a political point of view and must, therefore, dedicate himself to throwing mud. Furthermore, wanting to make comparisons between himself and Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi is not even very smart on Conte’s part. Meloni has come to hold the role of Prime Minister after an entire life of militancy and political commitment, at the head of a party she founded and voted for by Italians. Conte jumped on the Grillino bandwagon the day before the victory, after an entire life dedicated to pursuing his personal interests, and was appointed Prime Minister after a palace negotiation and on the heads of the Italians”. “It is evident – he continues – that he cannot understand how a political community like ours works. Lollobrigida and I were involved in politics together at 18 years old, well before we met Giorgia, and since then Francesco has always been a leader of right-wing parties. She does not owe her path to Meloni. Arianna has been a militant in our world since she was a little girl and the organizational role she holds today in the party is truly a small thing compared to her very long militancy. And so are the majority of those who today hold government positions and Brothers of Italy”.

“We come – underlines Fazzolari – from a political commitment that lasted a lifetime, in an era in which it was unimaginable to one day go to government, and in this life friendships, loves, marriages, families were also born. Yes, it’s true, our lives have been intertwined for decades. Conte in fact accuses Meloni of not being an opportunist like him, who emerged from behind a bush at the last mile of the marathon to cross the finishing line of victory, exultant and with his arms in the air. With his pristine shirt off a drop of sweat. Giorgia covered all 42 kilometres, often in bad weather, that’s the difference. And we’ll spare us the moral lessons from those who wreaked havoc on the institutions of the Republic. We’ve always challenged him for how he was governing Italy, but, if you really want, we have a lot more to talk about.”

“Explain, for example, Giuseppe Conte, why the classmates of Di Maio and the other grillini ended up on public seats and in state-owned companies. Or explain to us what the real service offered is that justifies the 300 thousand euros that the M5S pay Beppe Grillo every year with public money, or explain to Italians the rule defined by the ‘ad familiam’ press with which your father-in-law obtained the cancellation of his criminal conviction for not having paid two million euros in tourist tax to the State of his luxurious hotel. Placing an upstart without political vision like Conte at the helm of the nation has caused enormous damage to Italy. The State has been reduced to a cow to be milked due to the hunger for consensus and the gain of some friends.”

“The Conte governments will be remembered for the citizenship income rules, written to make controls difficult and encourage fraud, for Covid being transformed into a trough for the circuit of the usual powerful friends, for the disaster of the building bonuses and the superbonus: rules which not only have burned hundreds of billions of euros from the State, but which have also favored billions in fraud to the detriment of the State. Conte will long be remembered as the holy benefactor of businessmen, thieves and fraudsters. It reassures us greatly – he concludes – that one so you insult Giorgia Meloni for how she is governing. It means that we are on the right path.”

