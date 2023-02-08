On Sunday 12 February Fazzolari is expected in Verona, at a conference organized by Assoarmieri

The proposal on the teaching of target shooting in schools has been denied by the very powerful undersecretary at Palazzo Chigi Giovanbattista Fazzolari. But there is little doubt that this is a real passion for the loyalist. In December 2021 he finished 24th in the Handgun production specialty: Sermoneta shooting range, third Winter Match of the year organized by the Italian Dynamic Sports Shooting Federation. In those days, the then senator of the Brothers of Italy celebrated with a competition the personal success of having abolished, with an amendment, the ban on the civilian use of 9×19 caliber semi-automatic pistols. The parliamentary battle – remember those who have more than one legislature – elevates him to a hero of the sector, the protagonist of all the trade magazines.

It is enough to start from the specialized sites, writes the newspaper La Stampa, to contextualize Fazzolari’s proposal, then denied, on the teaching of target shooting in schools. Armi e Tiro dedicates an opening piece to him, in which he attacks the Turin newspaper for the article published yesterday, but in the end defends the undersecretary’s plan: “In the deafening silence of the “student champions” a few days ago the “Care” project (acronym for “Culture, Self-control, Rules, Emotions”) was officially launched by Fitav (Italian Clay Pigeon Shooting Federation), which aims to bring the sport of clay pigeon shooting to first and second grade schools (basically middle and high school).

Fazzolari is a sort of point of reference for athletes and enthusiasts and there are also other sites like this – Armi Magazine, Softair Dynamics – in all of which the undersecretary of FdI is treated as a sort of sheriff who has granted guns and the freedom to shoot. La Stampa always writes, that Fazzolari he proudly recounts that he is a fan and subscriber of Armi e Tiro, and in 2021 it was he directly, on his own initiative, who sent the magazine of “softgunners”, those who enjoy simulating battles by shooting in the woods at the weekend, the press release in which he announced the amendment on the liberalization of handguns.

“I prefer dynamic sports shooting” Fazzolari specified yesterday, regarding the discipline recognized by Coni for some years. “I enjoy and delight in the world of shooting – he said a year ago in an interview in Verona, at the Eos fair, dedicated to hunting – And I believe that legal gun owners deserve more attention than they usually get”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

