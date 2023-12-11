Dubai (Etihad)

The anticipation will be at its peak, as the contract for the finalists to the second round is completed with the last two seats remaining, after Hamad Lootah was able to obtain the first qualifying ticket, along with Ali Al-Azizi, to grab the two qualifying seats in the third round, of the 24th edition of the Fazza Championship for the tournament, and the 19th edition of the Fazza Championship. Al-Maidan Programme, organized by the Championships Department at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Revival, is the largest and most comprehensive tournament of its kind in spreading and instilling popular heritage, and witnesses strong participation and competition in the desire to win the tournament.

Compete and challenge

The third episode was distinguished in all its details, with a fast pace and similar levels among the participants, in which four of the Al-Yawla members competed in 6 challenges, which were Al-Yawla, the Inheritance Challenge, swimming, archery, counting the poems, and running with a camel, and witnessed the excellence of Hamad Lootah from Dubai, by achieving 75. Mark, and he was accompanied in qualifying by Ali Al-Azizi from Al-Ain, who was able to ring the bells of the field in the Al-Yola Challenge, by having his weapon reach a height of 20 meters during the escape, with 55 points. Hazza Al-Ketbi from Al-Ain came third with 30 points, and fourth was Nasser Al-Shamsi from Ajman with 20. a point.

The two finalists joined Abdullah Al-Ketbi, Saud Foolad, Abdullah Al-Falahi, and Abdullah Al-Rida, the finalists from the previous two episodes, with anticipation of who will win the last two cards in the next episode.

Elegant display

The episode started with the rhythm of the Al-Yawla show, which is the competition narrated by Khalifa bin Sabeen, during which the participants presented an elegant presentation of the skills of controlling weapons, walking according to the rhythm, the process of disarming and surrendering, etc., and in which Ali Al-Azizi and Saeed Lootah each won 25 marks. In the Legacy Challenge, no one from Al-Yawila was able to answer the question correctly. In the swimming challenge held at the Hamdan Sports Complex, Ali Al-Azizi and Hazza Al-Ketbi excelled, earning 15 marks each.

As for the shooting challenge, which is held live on the Al-Midan stage, Lootah and Al-Azizi won 15 marks. In counting the poems, which were judged by the poet Saad bin Marzouq Al Ahbabi, the participants recited a poem from the words of the poet Muhammad bin Khamis Al Mazrouei, entitled “O son of Khamis Al Tayef… One Day”, and both Hamad Lootah and Hazza Al Ketbi were able to obtain their score. In the camel jogging challenge held at the Al Marmoom track, in the same location as the championship, Lootah and Al Shamsi excelled, earning 20 marks each.

Cooperation and brotherhood

Natalie Joseph Awadessian, Director of the Broadcasting Department, Director of Media and Corporate Communications, and Head of the Championship Organizing Committee at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage, said, “The commitment and seriousness shown by Al-Yawila during the training they undergo before taking on the official challenge in the rings, is the real secret to the rise and closeness.” Levels, as we have seen this during the past period, whether in swimming, shooting, or camel riding training, in addition to Al-Yawla of course, as we aim through this ancient tournament to strengthen the relationship between the people of the Emirates and the symbols of their national heritage, and we also aim, through training during the weekdays, to Cultivating the spirit of cooperation and brotherhood among the participants, which is the ultimate goal of these challenges that go beyond just winning and losing calculations.”

It is noteworthy that the episode was presented by Rashid Al-Khasouni, Director of the Championships Department at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Revival, and was broadcast live on Sama Dubai channels, and on Al-Oula Radio 107.4 FM.

Guest of the episode

The artist, Saeed Al Ketbi, was a guest on the third episode of the Al-Midan program, where he presented the song “Al-Nawar”. He was the one who grew up within a poetic family that passed on various types of folklore. He said: “I thank those in charge of this tournament for the support they provide to the Emirati folklore and inculcating it.” In the hearts of the rising generations, my advice to the participating youth is to continue to work hard and be keen to learn all these traditional skills that will accompany them in their lives.”