“I am pleased to announce that Tom Hanks returns to 'Che Tempo Che Fa' on Sunday.” So on 'X' Fabio Fazio announces that the two-time Oscar-winning actor will return in the prime time episode of 'Che Tempo Che Fa' next Sunday 11 February on Nove. Tom Hanks had already been a guest of Fazio on May 29, 2022, when 'Che Tempo Che Fa' was broadcast on Rai3, to present 'Elvis', the film by Baz Luhrmann in which Hanks plays the role of Colonel Tom Parker, manager of Elvis Presley.