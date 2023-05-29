“A sincere thank you to Rai. Rai is public television, it is everyone’s television and therefore mine too, I cannot and cannot but love it enormously”. Fabio Fazio, in the last episode of Che tempo che fa on Rai3, says goodbye to Rai: a 40-year marriage ends, the conductor leaves public TV to switch to Discovery. “Just in these days 40 years ago, I was auditioning… The biggest thanks, however, I want to say to the public, which in these 40 years has grown and also aged with me, with us. Thanks to all of you who have been with me close and I’m sure you’ll still be close. It’s been 40 wonderful years”.

