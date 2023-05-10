Rai, here’s how Fabio Fazio and Marco Damilano use the public service to make politics

Great changes hang in the already warm, though humid, air of the horse of Avenue Mazzini clattering with new D’Annunzio energies. Carlo Fuortes is jubilant with Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti awaiting his resignation which will also have to be presented to President Marinella Soldi. Then the minister will reinstate the board indicating the new name and then the board will have to elect the new CEO who will choose a general manager. Roberto Sergio will be CEO, while Directorate General will be Giampaolo Rossi, both in the centre-right area. TO completed triarchy there will be the appointments of the directorates general and those of the newspapers.

In short, the center-right claims it spoils system, as has always happened for those who have won the elections, but since in Italy things are done secretly, it will take a little “science of the decrees a personam” to find a place for the trumped ones. In all of this there is a bad air for Fabio Fazioleading for eons What’s the weather like (Rai Tre) and Marco Damilano leading the new The Horse and the Tower (Rai Tre).

The first transmission is a very clear case of the evocative power of the word: nomen est hominemdealing with the most “partisan” transmission in the history of the public television system. Fazio is an unhealthy carrier of the virus of molasses goodness to the mandarin grappa of Veltroniana memory. It’s all smiles, smirks, winks, scratching the white beard with the sly and shrewd little eye of someone who knows a lot about the world.

Subscribe to the newsletter

