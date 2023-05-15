The end of the “marriage” between Fabio Fazio and Rai, as expected, has caused a flood of reactions. On Sunday 14 May, Discovery announced that the presenter and journalist has signed a new contract and will land on Nove from next season, with his entire work group, including Luciana Littizzetto. Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, who has never had sympathy for the helmsman of Che Tempo Che Fa and for his sidekick ‘Lucianina’, tweeted: “Belli ciao”. An intervention with an ironic flavor that triggered a very piqued reasoning by Luca Bizzarri, comedian and actor of the duo Luca and Paolo.

Bizzarri, in the debate relating to the end of the collaboration between Fazio and Rai, entered with outstretched leg with a fiery ‘chirping’: “Fazio’s passage to Discovery “ignites” one more network in the general interest. It is a disadvantage for the other networks (including Rai) and it is an advantage only for Discovery and for those who work on TV (like me). So whoever writes “belli ciao” has simply not understood a minch*a”.

Bizzarri refers to Matteo Salvini. The actor had also expressed himself on the subject in the past few hours, when there was no official announcement of Fazio’s passage on Nove, but everything by now presaged what actually happened. “The tide of crackpots – highlighted Bizzarri again on Twitter – who enjoy it because someone who knows how to do his job will go and do it elsewhere, probably damaging the public company in favor of a private and foreign one. Here they are: the defenders of the nation. I’ve always said it: idiots do more damage than assholes”.