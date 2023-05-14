Fazio and Littizzetto leave Rai, Salvini: “Belli ciao”. The Pd: “Bad news for the country”

The farewell of Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto to Rai unleashes the right. Matteo Salvini immediately commented on the news of the transition to Discovery of the conductor of “Che tempo che fa” with a tweet. “Belli ciao”, the short message from the deputy prime minister, accompanied by the emoji of waving hands.

Maurizio Gasparri also celebrates the end of the transmission which lasted, in its various incarnations, for more than 20 years. “I can’t understand why there are these controversies around characters like Fazio and like Augias, whose competence, whose quality, whose balance are known to all. Never a controversy, never an over the top intervention”, the ironic comment. “How could he replace him at Rai? I propose leaving the television space empty by putting a fixed image in place of Fazio”, continued the vice president of the Senate. “How can public television be imagined without Fazio and without his notoriously balanced debates devoid of polemical accents? If Fazio leaves, Rai 3 replaces him with a few hours of silence without broadcasts, no one is equal to Fazio, no one could replace him. Tanto nomini nullum par elogium”.

Reactions that have aroused criticism from the opposition. “Fabio Fazio’s departure from Rai damages the company in terms of identity, cultural quality and ratings,” said Francesco Bria, member of the Democratic Party in the Rai Supervisory Commission. “Bad news for the country. Over the years many beautiful pages of public service, among all the Shoah Memorial with Segre. Wicked choice never brought to the Board of Directors”.

According to the dem Alessia Morani however, Salvini’s exit is to be considered “embarrassing”. “An embarrassing minister,” she reiterated.