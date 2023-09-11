Fabio Fazio and the regasification terminal in Vado Ligure. The host protests: “It doesn’t make sense”

Fabio Fazio thunders against the government’s decision to place a regasification terminal in Vado Ligure, right where the presenter who moved from Rai to Nove lives. The TV presenter, a few days ago, had already relaunched on his “X” account – reports Libero – a local press article which gave an account of the stomach ache of the local mayors on the placement (it will still take several months) of regasifier. Yesterday, however, again on Musk’s social network, Fazio wrote in his own hand: “And so we go back decades: a regasifier less than three kilometers from the coast…other than a tourist vocation”.

A position then expanded in a series of declarations reported by the online edition of Secolo XIX: “Let’s play a game – says Fazio – Protected marine area, Blue Flag beaches, tourism and cruise passengers, Ceramica Bay and regasification terminal. What is the intruder?“. And then he reasons: “I’ll start by saying that no one wants a regasification plant near their city, but everyone, at the same time, wants to have guaranteed gas supply at home. The issue, therefore, is not easy to resolve.”

