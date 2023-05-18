Minister Fernando Haddad cited an estimate by the Economic Policy Secretariat, responsible for publishing the MacroFiscal Bulletin

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), projected this Wednesday (May 17, 2023) economic growth of 1.9% for Brazil in 2023. He mentioned estimates by the ministry’s SPE (Secretariat for Economic Policy), led by economist Guilherme Mello and responsible for publishing the MacroFiscal Bulletin every 2 months. “We have room to grow this year from 1.8% to 2%. The projection of the SPE is 1.9%”, declared Haddad during a hearing in the Chamber of Deputies. The next bulletin should be released in May. On March 17, the secretariat revised the growth forecast for Brazilian economic activity from 2.1% to 1.6%.