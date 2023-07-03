Estadão Contenti

07/03/2023 – 12:11

The Secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Finance, Guilherme Mello, said this Monday, 3rd, that the portfolio is reviewing growth scenarios and estimates that GDP will grow between 2.5% and 3% in 2023. He represented the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, at the meeting to set up the Council’s Thematic Committee on Economic Affairs.

“Our initial forecast was 2%, while the market expected less than 1%. But this scenario will be revised upwards. We are closer to the reality of 2.5% to 3% growth this year,” he said.

The Focus Bulletin released today again showed an increase in the projection of economic growth for this year, but this time, marginally. The median for GDP growth in 2023 rose from 2.18% to 2.19%, against 1.68% a month ago.

Mello works with the review of expectations at Focus. To the board members, the secretary stated that the economic scenario has improved, with inflation falling and long interest rates reducing and the exchange rate close to equilibrium, which points to the resumption of investments.

The secretary said that this improvement in the scenario is important for the harmonization of macroeconomic policy. “We are doing a very hard job on the fiscal side”, he said, citing actions to rebuild the fiscal base, the new framework and microeconomic changes, as the framework of the guarantees.

In Mello’s evaluation, these actions, together with the change in the inflation targeting system, from calendar year to continuous, informed by the National Monetary Council (CMN) last week, will help to harmonize fiscal and monetary policies, which will be reflected in the interest rate.

He also commented on other actions to come, such as the new public and private investment plan, to be launched, and the neo-industrialization plan.























