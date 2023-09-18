Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 18/09/2023 – 14:20

The Ministry of Finance maintained the projection for inflation measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2023 and raised the expectation for 2024. According to the new grid of macroeconomic parameters from the Secretariat of Economic Policies (SPE), released This Monday, the 18th, the estimate for this year was maintained at 4.85%, close to the target ceiling set for 2023, which is 4.75%.

For 2024, the IPCA projection rose, going from 3.30% to 3.40%. The SPE’s last macrofiscal bulletin had been released in July.

In the document, the SPE argues that the maintenance of this year’s official inflation projection reflects the adjustment in fuel prices at the refinery, whose impacts on inflation are offset by the benign evolution of food prices at home and underlying services.

“Despite the maintenance of the projection for the IPCA in 2023, the expectation for the twelve-month accumulated variation of the five main core measures observed by the BCB fell”, notes the SPE.

The ministry considers that the reduction in core projections is justified by “the slowdown observed until August in the inflation of underlying inflation components, as well as the effects of this slowdown on projections for the remainder of the year”.

In relation to 2024, the explanation given by the SPE is that the projection is within the target range, but the upward revision, of 0.10 percentage points, is a reflection of “marginal adjustments resulting from changes in the exchange rate scenario and commodity prices.”

“The positive dynamics that have been observed for services inflation and core measures, however, should remain during 2024, reflecting the lagged effects of monetary policy on aggregate demand and the prospects for moderate global growth,” said the SP.

The secretariat also notes that, for subsequent years, the expectation is for inflation of 3.00% per year, converging towards the center of the continuous target.

After the surprise with the record of 0.23% in the IPCA in August, the inflationary expectation for 2023 eased to 4.86% in the Focus Bulletin released this Monday, 18th. For 2024, the focus of monetary policy, the projection fell to 3.86%. Projections for inflation in 2023 were close to the ceiling of this year’s target, of 4.75%. In the case of 2024, the target is 3.00%, with a tolerance range of 1.5 percentage points more or less.

INPC

The Ministry of Finance also reduced the projection for the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) – used to correct the minimum wage. According to the department’s new macroeconomic parameters grid, the estimate for the indicator this year went from 4.48% to 4.36%. For 2024, the projection was revised from 3.01% to 3.21%.

“In the IPCA, the increase in the forecast for monitored prices was offset by the deflation of food at home, in addition to the slowdown in other free prices. As the weight of food is greater in the INPC than in the IPCA, and the weight of monitored products is lower, the projection for the INPC in 2023 fell by around 0.12 percentage points, compared to the stability of the IPCA”, explained the document.

IGP-DI

The Treasury’s estimate for the increase in the General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI) in 2023 was reduced/increased from -2.21% to -3.00%. For next year, the level increased from 3.63% to 4.00%.

The SPE noted that since July, the wholesale price index has been surprising downwards, with the record of sharp deflations in the agricultural price component. On the other hand, in the case of industrial products, there was an acceleration from August onwards, reflecting the increase in the prices of oil derivatives.

“In addition to the surprises observed in the IPA-DI, the IPC-DI also continued to record variations below those expected, including showing deflation in August.

For 2024, an acceleration in wholesale prices is projected, driven by the increase in the magnitude of climate anomalies and the increase in oil prices”, says the text.