The Ministry of Finance sent a formal consultation to the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) regarding the possibility of violating the constitutional health minimum. The application of this minimum level of investment would mean an increase in spending of up to R$20 billion for the Union. In other words, the government wants to avoid this additional expense. In the case of the Education floor, whose floor also came into force again with the end of the spending ceiling and adoption of the new fiscal framework, expenses are already above the minimum required and do not need to be supplemented.

In the document, which was sent to the Court on the night of Thursday, the 28th, the economic team states that the government recomposed this year’s Budget following the premise of the spending ceiling, and that the resumption of the floors is scheduled for 2024. It claims, furthermore, that the discussion of the new framework was diligently anticipated and that it is not necessary to retrigger, outside of budget planning, new expenses in these two areas. The ministry also considers to the TCU that the social programs have been reestablished and that it does not believe it is necessary to incorporate an unforeseen floor.

“We anticipated the legislative process and approved the new fiscal framework ahead of the time foreseen in the Transition PEC, to the benefit of the Brazilian economy. It doesn’t seem right to us to penalize the good management of the economy”, he told Estadão the executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dario Durigan.

TCU authorization, however, is not certain. This week, the Court recommended the shelving of a proposal that called for non-compliance with these floors in 2023.

