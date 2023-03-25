According to a report in Sports Business Journal, FaZe Clanthe largest esports company in the world, would like to become one again private companycompletely restructured. This after just eight months from the transformation into public companythen listed on the stock exchange.

The reason is clearly the huge plunge in the company’s shares from which it does not seem to be able to recover, caused by the apparent bad management of the same.

FaZe Clan became a public company in July 2022. It was initially welcomed by the markets, so much so that it reached a value of 1 billion dollars. On August 30, 2022, the shares peaked at $24.69. Unfortunately, over the months the stock has collapsed, reaching a negative peak of $0.37 per share on March 10, 2023. It currently travels at an average value just above $0.50 per share, but the stock is really unstable.

Furthermore, not only has the company lost more than 90% of its total value, but the shares have been below the dollar for more than 44 consecutive days, in violation of the rules of the NASDAQ, which require a value of at least one dollar for the common stock, preferred stock and secondary classes of common stock. The tolerance limit for a security below this threshold is 30 consecutive days.

To save itself, FaZe Clan stock would have to return above the dollar in value and remain there for at least 10 consecutive business days, within a compliance period of 180 days.

In his last financial reportFaZe Clan said it has only $43.9 million in cash, which will be enough to survive until November 2023. To restructure the group, the company needs a sum ranging between $40 and 60 million.

Basically FaZe Clan feels that it cannot return the value of the shares above the dollar. So the only way is to take a step back, to avoid further losses.