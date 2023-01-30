The actions of FaZe Holdings Inc, the company of the FaZe Clanthey are literally collapse in recent months, losing 90% of their value. Currently the exchange value is so low that it risks being kicked out of the Nasdaq.

As of August 2022, the market capitalization of FaZe Holdings was $1.4 billion. Today, about seven months later, it’s down to just $52 million, with individual shares trading for sub-dollar figures.

Considering that it is one of the largest companies dealing with export in the West, if not exactly the largest, many see this sinking as a sign of the possible bursting of the esports bubble.

In reality, the problems of FaZe Clan are different and touch more areas. The company’s reputation has been tarnished by some in the past year crypto scams, with the expulsion of one member and the suspension of three others. As early as July 2022, the director of Get Invested had noticed several critical issues in the management, making jokes about the large number of parties he organized.

In general, FaZe Clan’s business appeared to be anything but solid, with the flight of invested capital becoming increasingly sustained from week to week, up to the current risk of collapse. For some observers, if the situation is not recovered, failure is more than likely.