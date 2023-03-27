The esports company FaZe Clan is seriously in danger of being expelled from Wall Street less than a year after the listing on the stock exchange. The Nasdaq has in fact sent the company a delisting notice, threatening delisting unless the price of its shares rises above the dollar in the coming months.

FaZe Clan manages some of the most important athletes of the eSports to the world, as well as streamers, youtubers and everything that revolves around us. Last year it went public, becoming a public company, obtaining a very good response, at least at the beginning. In a short time, however, the value of the shares collapsed by 90%, falling well below the dollar. The situation is so bad that the company itself is considering going private, but it needs huge funding to do so.

THE problems of FaZe Clan are multiple, between interests for unpaid lenders and shareholders who escaped given the bad parade. There is talk of bad management, which has not been able to give a precise direction to the company.

Now FaZe Clan has 180 days to return the value of the shares above the dollar for at least ten consecutive days. Company representatives have already let investors know that attempts will be made, but that the success of the operation is not assured.

It would be a shame for FaZe Clan to disappear, given the strong results on the competitive scene of games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Furthermore, his disappearance would not be a good sign even for the export scene, which would lose its main actor.