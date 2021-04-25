The “Fazaa” initiative (a Social Solidarity Fund initiative for workers at the Ministry of Interior) contributed an amount of one million dirhams to support the “100 million meals” campaign, the largest of its kind, to feed food during Ramadan to the needy and the lowest-income in 30 countries in four continents.

The one million dirhams provided by the “Fazaa” initiative provides one million meals that satisfy the hunger of the needy, the poor and needy families in lower-income societies at a time when the world today needs to strengthen social and human solidarity and solidarity to confront hunger and malnutrition.

The donation of the “Fazaa” initiative responds to the goal of the “100 million meals” campaign, which succeeded in achieving 100% of its goals, and collected the required contributions to provide 100 million meals in the first 10 days of its launch. Since its launch, the campaign has provided an opportunity for all segments of society and sectors in the UAE, from Institutions, companies, businessmen, personalities known for their philanthropic works and individuals who are able to contribute to it, by donating cash to buy a certain number of meals or the equivalent of food parcels arranged in a decent and healthy manner, delivered directly to the needy, individuals or families. To their whereabouts.

This campaign is inspired by the Emirati brotherhood and solidarity with all the peoples of the world to face the challenges of hunger and malnutrition, and it doubles more during the month of goodness and giving, to simulate its human meanings and values, by extending a helping hand to the needy and the poor.

The “100 Million Meals” campaign does not distinguish between race, religion or region, and provides food aid in the form of parcels that can be stored in 30 countries.

Ways to donate

While food distributions began to poor and needy families, in the countries covered by the 100 Million Meals Campaign, the donation campaign continues, during the month of fasting and goodness, on the website www.100millionmeals.ae, and the call center on the toll-free number 8004999, and through the bank account The campaign is allocated through Dubai Islamic Bank, namely AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201, and by sending the word “meal” in Arabic or “meal” in English in an SMS text message to specific numbers on the “du” or “Etisalat” networks in the UAE.

The “Fazaa” initiative

The “Fazaa” initiative, launched by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, is one of the initiatives of the Social Solidarity Fund for workers at the Ministry of Interior. The initiative provides a unique package of exclusive services directed to members of the Fazaa program with the aim of diversifying and expanding the areas of social solidarity. And take them to better heights.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

