Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Social Solidarity Fund has made available to employees of the Ministry of Interior its symbiotic services for all employees of government agencies of the Emirate of Sharjah, after the fund signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Human Resources in Sharjah.

The memorandum was signed by Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, a member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, Chairman of the Department of Human Resources, and for the Social Solidarity Fund at the Ministry of Interior, Colonel Ahmed Muhammad Buharoon, Director General of the Fund.