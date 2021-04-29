The FAZ Knowledge Podcast with Joachim Müller-Jung and Sibylle Anderl
No other country has such good data on the Covid 19 vaccination program as Israel. The scientific evaluation is ongoing. What are the first results and what can be derived from them for Germany?
The papers for this episode:
Study on the epidemiological impact of the vaccination program in Israel:
- H. Rossmann, …, E. Segal, April 19, 2021, “COVID-19 dynamics after a national immunization program in Israel”, Nature Medicine
Comment on vaccination incentives:
- R. Wilf-Miron, V. Myers, M. Saban, April 20, 2021, “Incentivizing Vaccination Uptake – The ‘Green Pass’ Proposal in Israel”, JAMA Viewpoint
Comment on the vaccination record:
- MA Hall, DM Studdert, March 31, 2021, “Vaccine Passport Certification – Policy and Ethical Considerations”, New England Journal of Medicine
Background to the Israeli vaccination program:
- A. Reichardt, April 9th, 2021, “The Israeli Special Way”, Deutsches Ärzteblatt, 118: 14
Willingness to vaccinate in Germany:
