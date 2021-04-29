No other country has such good data on the Covid 19 vaccination program as Israel. The scientific evaluation is ongoing. What are the first results and what can be derived from them for Germany?

The FAZ Knowledge Podcast with Joachim Müller-Jung and Sibylle Anderl Image: FAZ

F..AZ knowledge – the podcast “is also on iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Google Podcast retrievable. Subscribe there and never miss a new episode. Of course we are also available in other podcast apps, just search for “FAZ Knowledge” there. You can also find us in the FAZ.NET app.

Please send questions and suggestions to: [email protected]

You can find all of our podcast offers here.

The papers for this episode:

Study on the epidemiological impact of the vaccination program in Israel:

H. Rossmann, …, E. Segal, April 19, 2021, “COVID-19 dynamics after a national immunization program in Israel”, Nature Medicine

Comment on vaccination incentives:

Comment on the vaccination record:

MA Hall, DM Studdert, March 31, 2021, “Vaccine Passport Certification – Policy and Ethical Considerations”, New England Journal of Medicine

Background to the Israeli vaccination program:

A. Reichardt, April 9th, 2021, “The Israeli Special Way”, Deutsches Ärzteblatt, 118: 14

Willingness to vaccinate in Germany: