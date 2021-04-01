The FAZ Knowledge Podcast with Joachim Müller-Jung and Sibylle Anderl
While we are looking for traces of primitive life on Mars, NASA speculates how technologically highly developed aliens could show themselves. But do we even want that?
The papers for this episode:
Workshop summary:
- H. Socas-Navarro et al. 2021, “Concepts for future missions to search for technosignatures”, Acta Astronautica 182: 446 or arXiv database
Workshop pages:
- Nasa workshop 2018, 26.-28. September, “Nasa Technosignatures”
- NASA workshop 2020, 3.-7. August, “Technoclimes”
