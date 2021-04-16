Can the third wave really be broken by making people stay home at night? There are meanwhile empirical values ​​from many countries. We discuss the current study situation.

The FAZ Knowledge Podcast with Joachim Müller-Jung and Sibylle Anderl

The papers for this episode:

Successful curfews in French Guiana:

A. Andronico et al., March 12, 2021: “Evaluating the impact of curfews and othermeasures on SARS-CoV-2 transmission in FrenchGuiana”, Nature Communications

Harmful exit restrictions in Toulouse: C. Dimeglio et al., January 31, 2021: “Side effect of a 6 pm curfew for preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2: A modeling study from Toulouse”, Journal of Infection

Successful curfews, especially for people over sixty in France: C. Baunez et al. 11.2021: “An Early Assessment of Curfew and Second COVID-19 Lock-Down on Virus Propagation in France”, medRxiv

International comparative studies:

Further study: Huber, M., & Langen, H. (2020): “Timing matters: the impact of response measures on COVID-19- related hospitalization and death rates in Germany and Switzerland.” Swiss Journal of Economics and Statistics (no major additional effect in Germany 2020)

Mobility studies: Netherlands: Nederlands Study Center Criminaliteit en Rechtshandhaving, 5.2.2021: “Results of the NSCR Curfew Study”, Pre-print version 1 / NSCRFactsheetCurfewBehavioralStudyPreprint_050221.pdf RKI Report: