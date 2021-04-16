The FAZ Knowledge Podcast with Joachim Müller-Jung and Sibylle Anderl
Image: FAZ
Can the third wave really be broken by making people stay home at night? There are meanwhile empirical values from many countries. We discuss the current study situation.
F..AZ knowledge – the podcast “is also on iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Google Podcast retrievable. Subscribe there and never miss a new episode. Of course we are also available in other podcast apps, just search for “FAZ Knowledge” there. You can also find us in the FAZ.NET app.
Joachim Müller-Jung
Editor in the features section, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section.
Please send questions and suggestions to: [email protected]
You can find all of our podcast offers here.
The papers for this episode:
Successful curfews in French Guiana:
- A. Andronico et al., March 12, 2021: “Evaluating the impact of curfews and othermeasures on SARS-CoV-2 transmission in FrenchGuiana”, Nature Communications
Harmful exit restrictions in Toulouse: C. Dimeglio et al., January 31, 2021: “Side effect of a 6 pm curfew for preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2: A modeling study from Toulouse”, Journal of Infection
Successful curfews, especially for people over sixty in France: C. Baunez et al. 11.2021: “An Early Assessment of Curfew and Second COVID-19 Lock-Down on Virus Propagation in France”, medRxiv
International comparative studies:
Further study: Huber, M., & Langen, H. (2020): “Timing matters: the impact of response measures on COVID-19- related hospitalization and death rates in Germany and Switzerland.” Swiss Journal of Economics and Statistics (no major additional effect in Germany 2020)
Mobility studies: Netherlands: Nederlands Study Center Criminaliteit en Rechtshandhaving, 5.2.2021: “Results of the NSCR Curfew Study”, Pre-print version 1 / NSCRFactsheetCurfewBehavioralStudyPreprint_050221.pdf RKI Report:
.
#FAZ #Wissen #podcast #effective #curfews
Leave a Reply