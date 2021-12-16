Omicron is the virus variant that fools our immune system, but can it also overcome the second strong line of our body’s defenses? How our immune memory could put an end to the ghost is the topic of new corona studies.

F..AZ knowledge – the podcast “is also on iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Google Podcast retrievable. Subscribe there and never miss a new episode. Of course we are also available in other podcast apps, just search for “FAZ Knowledge” there. You can also find us in the FAZ.NET app.

Joachim Müller-Jung Editor in the features section, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section.

Please send questions and suggestions to: Wissenschaft@faz.de

You can find all of our podcast offers here.

The links and papers for this podcast:

Brian Laidlaw et al, Nature Reviews Immunology, 2021, “The germinal center B cell response to SARS-CoV-2”

Wilfredo Garcia Beltran et al, meRxiv, 2021, “mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine boosters induce neutralizing immunity against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant”

Sarah Adamo, Nature, 2021, “Signature of long-lived memory CD8 + T cells in acute SARS-CoV-2 infection”

Lucy Loyal, Andreas Thiel et al, Science, 2021, “Cross-reactive CD4 + T cells enhance SARS-CoV-2 immune responses upon infection and vaccination”

Andrew Redd et al, bioRxiv, 2021, “Minimal cross-over between mutations associated with Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and CD8 + T cell epitopes identified in COVID-19 convalescent individuals”