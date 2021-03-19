The FAZ Knowledge Podcast with Joachim Müller-Jung and Sibylle Anderl
Image: FAZ
How can openings work without overloading the intensive care units again? New studies shed light on the connections between vaccinations, openings, test strategies and the influence of the worrisome variants.
F..AZ knowledge – the podcast “is also on iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Google Podcast retrievable. Subscribe there and never miss a new episode. Of course we are also available in other podcast apps, just search for “FAZ Knowledge” there. You can also find us in the FAZ.NET app.
Joachim Müller-Jung
Editor in the features section, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section.
Please send questions and suggestions to: [email protected]
You can find all of our podcast offers here.
The papers for this episode:
Effect of delaying the second vaccination:
- BF Maier, …, M. Meyer-Hermann, …, K. Lauterbach and D. Brockmann, “Potential benefits of delaying the second mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose”, arXiv March 1, 2021
Coordination of openings and vaccinations:
- S. Bauer, …, V. Priesemann, “Relaxing restrictions at the pace of vaccination increases freedom and guards against further COVID-19 waves in Europe”, arXiv 10.3.
Correlation between variant frequency, incidence and hospital occupancy:
- T. Mitze, J. Rode, “Early assessment of epidemiological trends associated with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in Germany”, medRxiv 10.3.21
British modeling study on the influence of vaccinations
- S. Moore et al., “Vaccination and Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions: When can the UK relax about COVID-19?”, Lancet Infect Dis., 3/18/21
.
#FAZ #Wissen #podcast #pandemic #Germany
Leave a Reply