SVen Gösmann, editor-in-chief of the German Press Agency (dpa), sent an email to the FAZ on June 1 at 10:36 p.m. with the subject “Please comment on false reporting by the FAZ about the dpa on your media page”. The mail and the attached “complaint” were addressed to the publisher Berthold Kohler. The dpa editor-in-chief did not wait long for the requested statement. As early as June 2, Gösmann’s letter of complaint could be read in the “Kress” branch service. So it should be public. Why not? The occasion is there, but the form of the seemingly personal letter seems questionable to us. Well then.

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for feuilleton online and “media”.

Gösmann wrote on the occasion of the June 1st article in which our author Professor Dr. Joachim Krause, Director of the Institute for Security Policy at the University of Kiel, analyzed the genesis of a media story about the United Nations allegedly criticizing Germany for legal action against the last generation and putting it under surveillance (“German fake news on the UN. Does the United Nations support the activists of the last generation? How an absurd hoax could arise and spread”, FAZ of June 1).

dpa message at 3:39 a.m

The starting point for the reporting was a report by the German Press Agency on May 26, sent early in the morning at 3.39 a.m.: “UN after raid: climate activists must be protected”. “After the raid on the Last Generation protest group,” the first sentence of the dpa report said, “the United Nations emphasized the importance of climate protectionists and their actions.” Stéphane Dujarric, to: “Climate activists – led by the moral voice of young people – have persevered with their causes through the darkest of days. They need to be protected and we need them now more than ever.”

It said: “Protesters have been instrumental at ‘crucial moments in persuading governments and business leaders to do much more,’ Dujarric said. Without them, global climate goals would already be out of reach. But Guterres’ spokesman also pointed out that governments, despite the basic right to peaceful demonstrations, naturally have the responsibility to enforce laws and ensure security.” A detailed presentation followed on the previous raid against the last generation in Germany.







Actually, that was a non-report

That was the starting signal for an opinion-forming, which took the headline of the first dpa report at face value: “UN after raid: climate activists must be protected”. At 5:15 a.m. on May 26, the dpa apparently realized that this could seem shortened and pointed. Now it said: “UN after raid: protect climate activists, but enforce laws”. On closer inspection, the “but” made the reproduction of Dujarric’s statements non-reporting, but subsequently played no role, as our author pointed out.