S.Sharply increasing numbers of infections, confusion about the Easter break and holidays without real vacation options: We asked the readers of the FAZ how they perceive the discussion about the Easter lockdown and the general corona policy and discussed it with them in a live blog. Hundreds of people answered the call and shared their feelings with us via email, Instagram, Facebook or the live blog chat. Some just wanted to vent their anger quickly, others expressed their worries, doubts and fears in detailed articles – but also their hopes for a successful way out of the pandemic. Read a selection of the answers here:

Many participants in the discussion at the beginning did not understand, especially about the planned “Easter rest” with a tightened six-day lockdown. Many feared chaos in the supermarkets and numerous unauthorized gatherings because there were no other ways to pass the time. But then Chancellor Angela Merkel surprisingly reversed the extended Easter rest. The conclusion of the readers: To proclaim Maundy Thursday as a “day of rest” was “a half-baked crazy idea” that has meanwhile been “fortunately” corrected.

But even apart from the confusion about the Easter lockdown, satisfaction with the corona management is now looking bleak. Several readers fear that the increasing frustration will lead to surprising results in the federal election:

“It annoys me how many opportunities were wasted last summer and early autumn: No preparations in schools, not enough vaccine ordered, no control of entry and exit, no concept for testing. Was that arrogance because we survived the first wave relatively well? I also see federalism reaching its limits. A body of 17 chiefs simply cannot work effectively. ” Werner17

“I would really like to continue to trust and am really worried about the unstable situation after the next general election. But, my goodness, the ladies and gentlemen in politics make it really difficult. Why is crisis management so pathetic? ” Anonymous

In general, many participants in the discussion complained that the current situation with the rapidly increasing numbers of infections and the spread of virus mutants was not only foreseeable, but also had to be calculated. The direction was “unmistakably clear”. “Nonetheless, there was continued discussion of easing and encouraging signals.”

Numerous readers therefore demand: “End the cuddle lockdowns and the request, please keep calling. We have now found several times that this does not work. ”It only helps to“ shut everything down for ten days ”including curfews and“ severe penalties for non-compliance ”. At the same time, vaccination must be carried out “around the clock”. Others believe that Germany must finally begin to “live with the virus” and demand that all restrictions be lifted and that personal responsibility be relied on: