100 days Joe Biden and the markets are having a party. Never before has a president had a more intoxicating effect on Wall Street in his first days in the White House. The prices on the New York Stock Exchange have risen by more than 15 percent since the change of power in Washington. Since Biden’s sensational election victory in November it has even been 25 percent.

What’s going on there? Why does Joe Biden of all people, the Democrat, the climate friend, the tax hawker, make investors so happy? Will happiness last? We discuss all of this with our colleague Roland Lindner, the FAZ business correspondent in New York.

You can easily join the podcast Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Deezer subscribe and never miss a new episode. Of course we are also available in other podcast apps, just search there for “FAZ Podcast for Germany”. You can also find us in the FAZ.NET app. You can find all of our podcast offers here. Do you have any questions or comments about the podcast? Then please contact [email protected]

The FAZ podcast finances and real estate is the FAZ’s weekly podcast on the subject of investments. The podcast always appears on Tuesdays. You can find all episodes here.