HWelcome to the 159th episode of the FAZ Objection Podcast!

The resolutions of the Prime Minister’s Conference on Tuesday night fell back on Wednesday morning: after massive criticism, the Chancellor declared that she no longer wanted to hold on to the planned “rest days” around the Easter weekend; In any case, it was completely unclear how this could have been legally introduced. We discuss what remains of the draft resolution, and we also turn to the debate on a possible export ban on vaccine, which should pick up momentum in Italy following the discovery of 29 million doses of Astrazeneca destined for the UK. This week’s Corona update concludes with a conversation with lawyer Patrick Heinemann, who, with a constitutional complaint, wants to ensure that the vaccinated residents of a home for assisted living will be able to have lunch together again in the future.

The Federal Court of Justice has decided that the encryption technology used in the electronic attorney’s mailbox complies with the legal requirements; the Federal Bar Association responsible for the operation therefore does not have to use real end-to-end encryption.

In the end, as always, there is a just judgment – this time on the common parenting of lesbian couples.

You can hear the podcast right here or subscribe in the following ways. Alternatively, you can also listen to the podcast on YouTube.

Can you see it Here is the entire range of FAZ Einspruch – Everything that is right. And include here free four-week trial subscription from.

Follow FAZ Einspruch here on Facebook.

Chapter:

2:56 Corona update

29:56 Interview on ban on contact despite vaccination

45:55 Addendum to attorney’s mailbox

50:46 Just judgment

Show notes:

Objection to trial subscription:

https://faz.net/einspruchtesten

Corona update:

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/inland/merkel-dieser- Fehler-ist-einzig-und-allein-mein- Fehler-17261211.html

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/inland/keine-ruhetage-ueber-ostern-deutschland-kann-es-nicht-17261003.html?premium

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/inland/corona-regel-in-pflegeheimen-tests-trotz-imichtung-17259665.html?premium

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/inland/ruhephase-zu-ostern-epidemiologin-grill-ist-skeptisch-17259642.html?premium

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/inland/gottesdienste-kirchen-sind-empoert-ueber-oster-lockdown-17259920.html?premium

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/wirtschaft/osterurlaub-mallorca-testpflicht-wirft-fragen-auf-17259644.html

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/inland/reisen-ist-auch-in-der-pandemie-nicht-immer-gefaehrlich-17259669.html

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/inland/corona-konferenz-der-stundenlange-streit-um-das-reisen-17259361.html?premium

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/inland/corona-gipfel-deutschland-auf-der-suche-nach-der-verloren-zeit-17258014.html?premium

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/wirtschaft/corona-beschluesse-keine-reisen-und-harter-lockdown-ueber-ostern-17258713.html?premium

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/inland/das-sind-die-corona-regel-fuer-ostern-und-die-naechsten-wochen-17258726.html

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/inland/corona-lockdown-in-deutschland-ueber-ostern-beschlossen-17258677.html

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/wirtschaft/corona-in-nrw-gericht-oben-beschraenkungen-fuer-einzelhandel-auf-17257491.html

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/wirtschaft/eu-und-grossringen-streit-um-corona-impfstoff-verschaerft-sich-17257415.html

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/wirtschaft/30-millionen-corona-impfdosen-von-astrazeneca-in-italien-geletzt-17260825.html

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/staat-und-recht/corona-regel-gelten-auch-fuer-geimpfte-erstes-beispiel-zu-sonderregel-17227458.html

Electronic lawyer mailbox:

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/wirtschaft/anwaltspost-sicherheit-genug-ende-zu-ende-verschluesselung-17258068.html

Fair judgment:

https://oberlandesgericht-celle.niedersachsen.de/startseite/aktuelles/presseinformationen/verfassungsrechtliche-zweifel-an-fehlender-ordnung-der-elternstellung-gleichgeschlechtlicher-partner-198821.html