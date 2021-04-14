The federal government wants to largely acquire the competencies for fighting pandemics. In the current episode, we talk to Steffen Augsberg, law professor and member of the ethics council, about weaknesses and contradictions of the planned corona restrictions.

The federal government wants to largely acquire the competencies for fighting pandemics. In counties that exceed a seven-day incidence of 100, nationwide uniform bans are to apply in the future, which among other things also prohibit numerous activities in the open air and provide for night curfews, but at the same time only make minor new demands on the economy. We present the draft of the “Federal Emergency Brake” and talk to Steffen Augsberg, law teacher and member of the ethics council, about the new regulations in detail. We also talk about the (provisional) end to the dispute over lunch together in a home for assisted living, as well as about two idiosyncratic judgments by the Weimar and Weilheim district courts, in which family judges forbade the school-prescribed wearing of breathing masks as an alleged child welfare risk.

At the end of the program, as always, there is the Just Judgment – this time the only part of the program that does not focus on fighting pandemic issues, but on the reimbursement of financing costs in favor of buyers of the VW vehicles affected by the emissions scandal.

2:15 Corona update

10:50 pm Interview with Steffen Augsberg

1:05:40 Fair judgment

Fair judgment – reimbursement of financing costs:

https://www.bundesgerichtshof.de/SharedDocs/Pressemitteilungen/DE/2021/2021080.html?nn=10690868