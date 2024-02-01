In episode 287 we ask former Federal Constitutional Judge Udo Di Fabio what part the Karlsruhe court played in the division of Europe. We are also talking about the idea of ​​anchoring rules for the election of constitutional judges in the Basic Law.

Dhe Federal Constitutional Court reserves the right to examine the compatibility of European law with the Basic Law. Other national constitutional courts in Europe referred to this – not always to the delight of the Karlsruhe judges. We examine the question of whether the German Constitutional Court is aware of the political impact of its decisions.

Reinhard Müller Editor responsible for “Current Affairs” and FAZ Objection, responsible for “State and Law”.

We also talk to our guest Udo Di Fabio about the principle of unanimity in the EU, which the former constitutional judge passionately defends. In the show we also explore the question of whether Di Fabio thinks a European army is realistic and whether the current situation in Germany is comparable to the final phase of the Weimar Republic. Di Fabio warns against hastily changing the Basic Law out of fear of the AfD.

We discuss these and other topics in the Hessian state representation in Brussels. Our interlocutor also answers questions from the audience.

