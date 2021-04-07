He welcome to the 160th episode of the FAZ objection podcast!

In a TV interview, the Chancellor threatened to transfer the competencies for fighting pandemics from the federal states to the federal government. We explain what legal options there would be for this and why the federal government would still have to rely on the cooperation of the federal states. We also talk about the sense and nonsense of night curfews and a statement by the RKI on the low risk of infection by vaccinated people, which triggered an overdue change of heart both at the Federal Minister of Health and at the Baden-Württemberg Administrative Court.

For the time being, the Federal Constitutional Court has prohibited the Federal President from signing the German Approval Act for the European Corona Reconstruction Fund in a so-called hanging resolution. The process is unusual because it is usually regulated by gentlemen’s agreement – but above all it brings the tricky legal, economic and social issues around the auxiliary mechanism into focus.

In an interview, the Federal Minister of Justice provides information on the state of affairs with regard to corporate criminal law and transparency rules for members of parliament, and complains about the coalition partner’s blockade.

At the end of this time there are two just judgments: one on the criminality of so-called “stealthing”, the other on the termination of a tenant who is suspected of having murdered his landlord.

