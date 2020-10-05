Donald Trump could return to the White House today, but Andreas Scheuer has to defend his. The newsletter for Germany summarizes what else is important.

W.ie is sick Donald Trump for real? At the weekend it became known that the American president’s corona infection was apparently much more severe than his personal physician had admitted it. At the same time he announced that Trump might be able to do so today Return to the White House Monday. We shall see today whether this is true. Regardless of all political assessments, we wish him that his return is possible. “The disease has robbed the president of his most important message,” says our Washington correspondent Majid Sattar. “Is the end of the crisis in sight? The return to normality within reach? The slow return to normal in America cannot begin until November 3rd ”- the day of the presidential election.

Patrick Bernau Responsible editor for economics and “Money & More” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Also in the skin of Andreas Scheuer you don’t necessarily want to be stuck. Meanwhile, the SPD is also opposing him, in the person of Secretary General Lars Klingbeil. The toll investigation committee has made the debate about his office even more heated in the coming week. Our Berlin correspondent Kerstin Schwenn does not see his resignation coming soon. “The toll is just a shard in a heap that grows,” she comments. But she also sums up: “The probability increases that his career will not end with a bang, but without a sound.”