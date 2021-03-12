FAZ newsletter for Germany Every morning our editors classify the most important topics of the day. Relevant, up-to-date and entertaining.

And also in Hessen a total of 4.7 million men and women are called to in the context of local elections to cast their votes and to decide on community councils, local councils and district councils. All results, analyzes and background information on the three elections can be found on FAZ.NET on Sunday.

The union and the wrongdoing

In response to the one triggered by the previous MPs Nüßlein and Löbel “Mask affair” the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag demands a written declaration from its members on possible conflicts of interest. The deadline is tonight. The Thuringian CDU politician Mark Hauptmann has already resigned his parliamentary mandate. He is accused of having campaigned for Azerbaijan in exchange for money. Among other things, it is about advertisements for tourism stays in Azerbaijan in a newspaper published by Hauptmann. Hauptmann rejects the allegations of having accepted money from foreign agencies for this. Above all, he wanted to protect his family from hostility by withdrawing.

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) explained in the FAZ: If in the pandemic “individual MPs have taken advantage of the emergency to enrich themselves personally, that is simply indecent and incompatible with the mandate”. The same applies if there is a suspicion “a member of parliament […] in favor of another country. ”And the podcast for Germany looks into the question of whether the Union has a structural problem.

New questions about vaccination

The EU Commission has approved the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Its greatest advantage: unlike the previously approved preparations, it only needs to be injected once. The EU already has Vaccination doses for 200 million people ordered. Germany would receive 36.7 million of this. This means that four vaccines against Covid-19 have now been approved in the EU. So much for the good news. Because in the meantime Denmark, Iceland and Norway have suspended the vaccinations with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine for 14 days. After a death in connection with a blood clot after a vaccination with the preparation, information would be awaited to see whether there was a connection, the authorities said. The Federal Ministry of Health initially saw no reason to stop the Astra-Zeneca vaccinations in Germany.

In addition, general practitioners in Germany are doing their patients nationwide at ease do not vaccinate against corona until mid-April can. The reason for this are unresolved issues in the supply chain. In the eyes of many general practitioners, this is an “absurdity”. What could a solution look like? According to information from the FAZ. the practices are to obtain their vaccines from the pharmacies in the future, which in turn are to be supplied by wholesalers. It is unclear whether the federal and state governments will give them detailed guidelines. This would have to prevent the Disadvantaged patients of certain practices and therefore have to wait longer for a vaccination than others.

The corona virus continues to spread in Germany: The number of new infections has increased by more than 2000 compared to the previous week. The seven-day incidence is now over 72.

In seven weeks at the latest, all Americans of legal age should be admitted to the corona vaccination, promises President Biden. But he warns: “This fight is far from over.”

The late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion changes hands for $ 51 million. The proceeds from the sale will benefit the victims of the former investment banker.