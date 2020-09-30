After Trump and Biden’s first speech duel in front of millions of TV viewers, America takes stock. In Germany, politicians and a lawyer each draw an interim conclusion on how to fight a pandemic. What else is important is in the FAZ newsletter for Germany.

Joe Biden was already on the move before it really started: just a few hours before he faced Donald Trump in the first TV duel in Ohio, the 77-year-old challenger quickly published his tax return. The Democratic candidate for the presidency claims to have paid 299,346 dollars in federal taxes in 2019 – significantly more than the 750 dollars that Donald Trump is said to have paid in 2016 and 2017, according to the New York Times. This was followed by hours in which the American nation could watch Biden and Trump insist on each other. Unsurprisingly, the corona pandemic dominated the debate. But the issues of health care, racism and the problem of postal voting were sometimes fiercely debated. Biden is said to have trained differently from Trump before the debate. You can read whether that paid off and with what severity the duel was conducted in reaction pieces, analyzes and comments today on FAZ.NET. The TV duel will also be discussed in the podcast for Germany in the late afternoon – like every Wednesday until the election.

How has Germany fared in coping with the corona pandemic and what lessons can politics draw from it for the future? While the Chancellor and the ministers agreed on new restrictions yesterday after an hour-long video conference, the State Health Ministers and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn are taking stock today. From a legal point of view, this is bad in the opinion of Andrea Kießling. “Many corona measures are illegal”, complains the Academic Councilor at the Ruhr University Bochum. In an interview with my colleague Stefan Tomik, she denounces the inadequate Corona regulations and disproportionate interference with fundamental rights – and calls for a fundamental revision of the Infection Protection Act.

It’s going to be uncomfortable today in Munich for two former Audi managers and two engineers. You are in the dock when in the Bavarian capital five years after the diesel scandal became known the first criminal case for the manipulated exhaust gas values ​​begins. The best known among them: Rupert Stadler. He was at the helm of Audi for almost twelve years. The accusation: “Fraud to the detriment of consumers, indirect false certification and criminal advertising.” My colleagues Marcus Jung and Henning Peitsmeier have put together what punishment the defendants face and what the trial is about.