A.On the weekend at least the weather was gracious. Sun and snow provided many people in Germany with a change in the dreary Corona everyday life. The value of the seven-day incidence is falling in all federal states, but in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate it has even fallen below the (formerly) significant mark of 50. However, most of them are just as far removed from normal life as they are from beer-loving hours on today’s Rose Monday. Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer has already rejected the Easter holiday this spring: “Too much mobility, for example through travel and tourism in April, is poison. We would destroy everything we have achieved since mid-December. ”Kretschmer’s statement makes it clear: The Concern about the virus mutants upsets vaccination and relaxation plans. So it is high time to think about something new, maybe with the help of masks, tests and apps? For example, researchers are proposing a system of mass corona tests with which the tested, immune and vaccinated could move freely in hairdressing salons, restaurants and stadiums. What would speak against it? Business representatives, who are going to the meeting with Minister Altmaier on tomorrow Tuesday with clear expectations, should also ask that. “If this is just supposed to be a consolation summit, it makes no sense,” said Handelsverband general manager Stefan Genth – and insists on opening up prospects and improving aid payments.

Digital lessons as a permanent construction site

That, too, is developing into a growing problem Homeschooling. If, last spring, many teachers were still overwhelmed with the technology or concerns about a lack of data protection increased, massive disruptions are now apparently becoming more common. Again and again procure themselves Foreign access to online conferences and berate teachers or students and ensure that the class is broken off. School administrators across the country have now sent fire letters to parents to inform them of disruptions and to remind them of basic rules of conduct. And since the recipes that the headmasters, politicians and other responsible persons present seem rather helpless, it is simply hoped that the sabotage will soon lose its appeal, reports Corinna Budras. For the time being, digital lessons will remain a permanent construction site.

Newsletter for Germany – the FAZ overview Start the day with the most important topics. Classified and commented by our authors. Learn more



Trump’s triumphalism

The American Senate has acquitted Donald Trump of the charge of “incitement to riot” surrounding the assault on the Capitol in Washington. That was expectable. But while the former president responded with his usual triumphalism, the Republicans are now wrestling with his political legacy. Although President Joe Biden declared the impeachment ruling to be the “end of a sad chapter,” Trump will remain a threat to democracy in the United States. The trial has shown that the Trump tactics of the head of the Republican parliamentary group, Mitch McConnell – first the acquittal, then the final stroke – cannot work. Because he and his party members were not only injured in the past Trump years, but accomplices, comments Andreas Ross. And it is becoming increasingly lonely around those “deviants” who voted to condemn Trump. Some have already been told that they no longer have a party.

And otherwise? Does FC Bayern meet up with Arminia Bielefeld in the evening after his trip to the Club World Cup in Qatar in the Bundesliga (8.30 p.m. live in the FAZ ticker). Talk to Alexander Armbruster and Carsten Knop in the latest episode of the “Digitec” podcast about the future of payment – with and without blockchain. And if you want to know what needs to be considered in the tax return for 2020 on the subject of short-time work, home office and child bonuses, this overview is warmly recommended.

The night in brief:

On Sunday, numerous Russians responded to the appeal of the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny for smaller protests against President Vladimir Putin.

Despite the good performance of the socialists, supporters of independence dominate the regional elections in Spain.

The health authorities in Germany reported 4426 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 116 additional deaths were recorded within 24 hours.

Most Coronavirus article and ours Corona newsletter read for free. But not all texts can be given away. We would be happy if you support our independent and reliable journalism with an F + subscription. For only € 2.95 per week you can read all the exclusive content on FAZ.NET.

How do you like this newsletter? Do you have any suggestions for improvement? Which topics are you interested in? Write to us: [email protected]