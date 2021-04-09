D.he Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung is making good progress with the digital transformation of its business model. This is shown by the figures for the 2020 financial year and for the first quarter of the current year. The number of hits on the homepage (www.faz.net) increased last year by 57 percent to 1.186 billion. For the first time, the FAZ recorded more than a billion hits in one year. In the first three months of the current year, too, the number of hits exceeded the previous year’s figure. The FAZ now has more readers than ever before in its history.

There was also a very satisfactory development in the demand for the F + payment offer, which also offers access to the articles on the homepage that are behind a payment barrier as well as the free use of the reading functions in the “FAZ.NET” and “FAZ Der Tag” apps. The number of F + subscribers with a fixed subscription rose sharply last year from 34,400 to 62,500. The upward trend continued in the past few months; At the end of March, the number of subscribers was 67,500. The digital editions of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung also recorded growth. In total, the FAZ had 175,000 digital subscribers in February. This positive development proves the growing demand for quality journalism, especially in challenging times.

New podcasts on financial markets and artificial intelligence

At the same time, the FAZ is continuing to expand and modernize its digital product range. The concept and design of the “Newsletter for Germany”, which has been completely redesigned, will be an exclusive component of the digital subscriptions under the new name “Frühdenker”. Frankfurter Allgemeine sees itself in the role of a pioneer in turning away from the industry’s previous practice of making newsletters permanently available free of charge. The “Frühdenker” appears with currently well over 100,000 daily mailings from Monday to Friday mornings at 6.30 am. Interested parties can initially obtain it for three months free of charge; whoever wants to read the “early thinker” afterwards has to take out a digital subscription for FAZ, FAS or F +. The other newsletters have also been visually revised.

The range of podcasts has been expanded to include the subjects of “Finance and Real Estate” and “Artificial Intelligence”. The FAZ’s audio offer now includes twelve podcasts. The texts published in the newspapers and on the website can now also be heard. With the help of “Text-to-Speech” technology, ie a computer-aided, automated reading technique, readers of a digital or F + subscription have complete audio access to all texts; for other users, one item per day remains free of charge.

The progress made in adapting the business model has left its mark on the FAZ’s 2020 annual financial statements. The share of the digital business in the company’s total turnover reached 21 percent last year. In the first few months of the current year this share rose to 25 percent. The growth rate of the digital business, consisting of sales and advertising, was 25 percent last year and has accelerated even further since then. The operating result of the FAZ increased noticeably again in 2020 despite the noticeable burdens from the corona pandemic, for example in the individual sale of newspapers, compared to the already very decent result of 2019. The return on sales could also be increased further; it was in the high single digits. The equity ratio improved from 41 to 46 percent.

In contrast to many other media companies, the FAZ had not registered any short-time work last year, despite the high economic uncertainty after the outbreak of the pandemic, with a view to its market economy convictions. The good development in the further course of the year then gave no reason to introduce short-time work from a business perspective.